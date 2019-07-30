Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Upped Stake by $4.70 Million; Ems Capital LP Has Raised Its Alexanders (ALX) Stake by $757,264

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26 million, up from 91,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $373.87. About 19,409 shares traded or 66.34% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 0.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Negative FFO 30 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Includes $4.65/Share Accrued Expense for NYC Real Property Transfer Taxes; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 42,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,503 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, up from 203,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76 million shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,483 shares to 92,344 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,284 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

