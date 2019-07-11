Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Holding by $1.96 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose While Wintergreen Advisers Has Trimmed by $1.62 Million Its Position

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $169.57. About 1.39M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associate holds 0.25% or 4,280 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 28,209 shares in its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,040 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associate owns 138,422 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. Westchester Mgmt owns 74,380 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. Hartline Investment Corporation has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 32,091 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 32,958 shares. 5,604 are held by Harvey Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 207,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.42M shares. Axa invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Communication Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 27,429 shares. Department Mb Financial Bank N A accumulated 5,117 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.69 million shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,213 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 18,791 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 241,959 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.2% or 11,028 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 4,175 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 1,850 shares. 143,246 were reported by Arvest State Bank Division. Royal London Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Hilltop Holdings Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whitebox Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,219 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 391,384 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Amer Rech And Management holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.57B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.