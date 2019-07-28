Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Position by $1.96 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Markel Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 412,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.63M, up from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Capital Lc Ct holds 3.55% or 289,448 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young Limited invested in 47,957 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 2.40 million shares or 1.48% of the stock. Marvin Palmer Associate stated it has 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 3.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 941,646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 28.99 million shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 2.90 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company holds 161,304 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical invested in 34,534 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Nbw Capital Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,810 shares. Hodges has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,473 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% or 38,911 shares in its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.21% or 24,731 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $160.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 12,506 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd owns 141,795 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6.13M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Gulf State Bank (Uk) accumulated 0.82% or 423,042 shares. Cohen Lawrence B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,685 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 199,110 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northeast Consultants holds 64,685 shares. Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,187 shares. Moreover, Family Mngmt Corporation has 1.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckingham Cap Management stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Avenue Llc stated it has 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,301 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).