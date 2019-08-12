Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Position by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $60.89 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 77.58M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19 million, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 17,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 42,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 24,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 5.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 389,711 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 156,100 shares. 26,243 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Retirement System Of Alabama has 758,945 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 953,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 896,553 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Citigroup owns 7.55M shares. Lorber David A holds 19,711 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 141,600 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Icahn Carl C has 99.25 million shares. Oaktree Capital Mngmt LP invested in 15.25 million shares or 2.52% of the stock. 126,260 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 1.61M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 377,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% or 31,781 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Bank accumulated 0.59% or 11,485 shares. Money Mgmt Lc reported 54,129 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stratos Wealth Limited stated it has 103,814 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics Fincl Bank Department reported 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal General Gp Plc stated it has 10.91 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Franklin holds 13.18 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp reported 2.68% stake. Financial Counselors Incorporated has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,570 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Llc invested in 42,861 shares or 0.69% of the stock.