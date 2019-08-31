Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Position; Forward Management Raised Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by $1.61 Million as Stock Value Declined

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,383 shares to 58,404 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,646 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc reported 3,556 shares. Trust Co Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shine Invest Advisory Inc owns 3,210 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 47,918 shares. Scott & Selber accumulated 0.97% or 16,728 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co reported 21,202 shares stake. Kessler Investment Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 112 shares. Town Country National Bank Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company has 9,213 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,471 shares. Professional Advisory Services holds 3.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 159,640 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Lc owns 95,345 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 1.15 million shares. One Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,692 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17 billion and $672.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6,455 shares to 310,060 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (NASDAQ:WHLRP).