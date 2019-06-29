Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Value Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Boosted Position by $313,686; Ubs Oconnor Has Boosted Holding in Healthca (HTA)

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Healthca (HTA) by 257.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 billion, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Healthca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 2.23M shares traded or 69.27% up from the average. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 05/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Celebrates Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company By Ringing The NYSE Closing Bell; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 27/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces its Second Quarter Dividend

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking T by 18,972 shares to 83,870 shares, valued at $834.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Replimun by 13,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,582 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Ca (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Healthcare Trust Of America Still An Investment Grade REIT For Any Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare Trust Of America: Don’t Buy This 4.4%-Yielding Healthcare REIT Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Takes One Last Run at the “Avatar” Record – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Get Some Support from the Middle – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.