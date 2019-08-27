Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Share Price Rose While Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Stake by $313,686; Stockbridge Partners Increases Position in Guidewire Software (GWRE)

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 2,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 109,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $134.29. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 177,950 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 26,716 shares to 76,410 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,758 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

