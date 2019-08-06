Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Market Value Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted by $742,590 Its Position; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Lowered Its Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 10.74M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 8,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 35,184 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 43,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 12.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 26/03/2018 – FTC: Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 11/05/2018 – A vocal critic of Facebook, NYU professor Scott Galloway called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “scarier” than Fidel Castro; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Predictable Earnings; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS DATA IN QUESTION RELATES TO DATA CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, SCL, WYLIE & KOGAN CERTIFIED TO CO HAD BEEN DESTROYED; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares to 20,872 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Tinder Shouldn’t Be Afraid of Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64B for 23.81 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Commerce Mi Adv has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Advsr owns 17,178 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archon Prtnrs Limited Com owns 65,900 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 22,597 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6.55 million shares. Paragon Management Llc stated it has 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,873 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa, Washington-based fund reported 24,170 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 1.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 1,410 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,217 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.16 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,147 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Sit Inv holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 133,460 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Limited has invested 11.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loomis Sayles & Company LP reported 71 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,272 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc has 75 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested in 6,230 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd holds 0.84% or 59,171 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn holds 3.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 246,908 shares. Farmers Bankshares invested in 16,527 shares or 1% of the stock. 10,067 are held by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Com has 119,939 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 227,655 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Maplelane Cap Ltd Com reported 664,800 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 2,481 shares or 0.14% of the stock.