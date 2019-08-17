Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc; Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding Upped by Ckw Financial Group

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 166,613 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares to 73,958 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,435 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Disney – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 1.4% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holding invested in 738,277 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Legacy Capital Ptnrs stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legacy Private Trust owns 50,506 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial holds 0.64% or 26,703 shares. Moreover, Montag A And has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,576 shares. 121,934 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,065 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 93,894 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chickasaw Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,525 shares. Davenport And Llc has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles reported 7,318 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Co owns 5,480 shares.