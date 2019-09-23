Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $568,371; Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $526,208

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.16. About 1.16M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.31. About 2.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 198,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wms Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,316 shares. Perkins Capital Management has 0.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 464,172 are owned by Mariner Ltd Co. King Luther holds 0% or 9,000 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 6.78 million are held by London Co Of Virginia. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 451,271 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 1.20 million shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 133,603 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh has invested 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hap Trading Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,604 shares. Park Presidio Capital Limited Liability stated it has 800,000 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.01% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,145 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny holds 0.31% or 14,650 shares. Golub Grp Incorporated Lc holds 307,156 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 18,481 shares or 4.26% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 336,660 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kj Harrison Prns Incorporated has 43,127 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 244,389 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,440 shares stake. Grassi Investment Management reported 75,047 shares. Wheatland Incorporated holds 0.51% or 4,860 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 415,309 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.