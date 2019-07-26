Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Capwealth Advisors Has Increased Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 9.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com" on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Disney's Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com" published on June 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com" on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool" published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "3 Reasons Disney's Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.40M shares. 63,962 are held by Somerville Kurt F. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.2% or 2,400 shares. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Management Gp has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Tru holds 2.20 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.28M shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,405 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,950 shares. Massachusetts-based Peddock Advsrs Llc has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Menlo Llc holds 49,915 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq" published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance" on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga" published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com's news article titled: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) Partners with OpenAI, Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Announces Two New Robotics Fulfillment Centres and CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Acquires Hillcrest Labs – InvestorIdeas.com" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Ltd has invested 2.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Cie (Europe) has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 3,547 shares stake. Allen Ops Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. 562,980 were accumulated by Wafra. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Com invested in 28,449 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 56,730 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability has invested 7.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 2.2% or 971,023 shares in its portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,105 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 365,983 are owned by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Arete Wealth Limited Company stated it has 64,404 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corporation N Y has 22,478 shares.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57,290 shares to 208,688 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,536 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).