Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stock Rose While United American Securities Increased Its Stake; Shareholder Parthenon Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 151,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 301,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, up from 150,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 757,163 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, up from 114,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 2.92M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 608,298 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 217,656 shares. Colony Grp Limited owns 154,738 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd reported 157,139 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 3,759 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment reported 0.12% stake. Carroll Fin Associates holds 0.37% or 30,833 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Lc has 11,375 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,980 are owned by S Muoio Limited Com. Invest House Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,299 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has 3.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connable Office invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1.64 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 98,145 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 46,435 shares stake. Parthenon Lc reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. 49,889 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6,185 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 5,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.86% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Choate Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 8,612 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 18,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And reported 263,521 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com owns 48,274 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 10,870 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Ab has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

