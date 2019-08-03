Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $790,209; U S G (USG) Market Value Were Volatile While Kellner Capital Decreased Stake by $769,700

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – Knauf urges USG investors to snub building products maker’s board nominees; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc accumulated 16,019 shares. Inv House Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv stated it has 2,433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martin Investment Management Limited holds 2.83% or 97,719 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne accumulated 105,669 shares or 4.19% of the stock. 1.76M are held by Pentwater Capital Management L P. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alyeska Group Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 368,018 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 130,255 shares in its portfolio. Narwhal Capital owns 53,280 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. First Bancorp Trust reported 0.47% stake. Salem Investment Counselors has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,596 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,514 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 110,087 shares. Wade G W Inc invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Infinity And Beyond: Watch Out For Gap Fill As Disney’s Stock Hits All-Time High – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.85% of the stock. Havens Advsr Ltd has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Price T Rowe Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alphaone Invest Ser Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,132 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bokf Na reported 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.62% or 78,345 shares. 50 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 1.95M shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Metropolitan Life New York owns 4,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 39,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 16,447 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).