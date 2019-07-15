Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Boosted Stake by $790,209 as Market Valuation Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Rose, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Decreased by $459,108 Its Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 3.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00M, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $108.06. About 2.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Disney, Deere, Apple, Keurig Dr. Pepper & more – CNBC” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valicenti Advisory accumulated 0.12% or 2,234 shares. 5,750 were accumulated by Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,700 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0% or 2,384 shares. Golub Limited stated it has 2.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 82,286 were reported by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Sabal Trust holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 157,928 shares. 121,934 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Lp. 1,254 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addison Commerce stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Il holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,035 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Columbia Asset reported 89,699 shares. 10.91 million were accumulated by Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street slightly lower as Citi results weigh on bank stocks – Reuters” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 10,985 shares to 76,371 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.37 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.