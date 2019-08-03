Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Stake; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Trimmed by $83.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 474,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc owns 234,085 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd stated it has 71,634 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 13,567 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 40,366 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder has 11,261 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Inc stated it has 0.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 4,048 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 83,795 shares. Headinvest Limited Company has invested 1.39% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Plc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1.08 million shares. Three Peaks Capital Limited Liability owns 19,589 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Cambridge owns 0.81% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76,622 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Delaware accumulated 940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Torray Limited Liability holds 1,599 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.