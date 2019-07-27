Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased by $812,742 Its Stake; As W P Carey (WPC) Shares Rose, Stifel Financial Has Lowered Position by $1.58 Million

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,360 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 53,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 20,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,354 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 40,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 630,223 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36M for 17.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 157,185 shares to 761,010 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Grid Plc by 30,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.P. Carey’s 2019 guidance beats consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 8,347 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 31,402 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Spc Fin holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,258 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc has 0.07% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 2,932 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 506 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 600 shares. First City Mgmt owns 13,385 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 125,722 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp holds 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 51,253 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 16,014 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,819 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Disneyâ€™s (NYSE:DIS) â€˜Lion Kingâ€™ is Expected to Rule the Box Office This Weekend – Live Trading News” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Upgrades Disney, Says Stock Has Downside Protection And Upside Potential – Benzinga” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contour Asset Limited Co reported 509,156 shares. Advisory Service Incorporated holds 4,001 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 2.05M shares. Blue Finance Capital Inc holds 0.28% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Comm reported 22,181 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 0.34% or 321,041 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors owns 1,431 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 1.56M shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 15,805 shares stake. Joel Isaacson And Lc stated it has 20,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.56% or 1.91 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 719,334 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Rbo & Lc stated it has 4.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverpark reported 24,361 shares stake.