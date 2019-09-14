Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Toron Capital Markets Increased by $375,552 Its Stake; As Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Shares Declined, Waterstone Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 688,537 shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,476 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $333.8 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) CEO Mark Casale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Essent Group Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call For August 2, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Ltd Llc owns 257,000 shares. James Inv Rech Inc stated it has 6,925 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Miles Cap Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). 85,728 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp invested in 0.83% or 158,877 shares. 235 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 569,442 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 180,144 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Amp Invsts invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 25,692 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 145,725 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $89.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 145,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,744 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sony Ends Spider-Man Deal With Disney’s Marvel – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.