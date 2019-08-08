Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Its Position; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Stake by $604,800

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 11,600 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 1.87M shares traded or 57.28% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 17,943 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Corp invested in 0.52% or 40,273 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.99M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 254,377 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Round Table Serv Limited Liability Company reported 2,620 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Allied Advisory stated it has 83,583 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Whittier Commerce has 277,487 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Independent Investors reported 2.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Loeb Prtnrs Corporation has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 200 shares. Lesa Sroufe & reported 2,306 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Staley Cap Advisers owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,792 shares. John G Ullman Associates Incorporated has 3,596 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 4,557 shares to 1,243 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 79,400 shares to 128,100 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.02% or 34,854 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 209,558 shares. Blue Harbour Group Inc Limited Partnership invested in 1.08M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 60,988 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 40,199 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7.34M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 99,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highline Management Lp owns 3.75% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.18M shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 64,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0.02% or 2.98M shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 469,260 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 73,078 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

