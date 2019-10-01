Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed by $884,735 Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Valuation Declined While Jolley Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.66 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm BeginsTransaction to Exchange Four Series of Its Outstanding Notes Totaling $4B

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,117 shares to 18,435 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ride along inside Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) new Skyliner gondolas in Florida (Video) – Triangle Business Journal” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iron Ltd Llc reported 4,044 shares stake. New York-based Tanaka has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hexavest Inc reported 911,399 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.28% or 673,983 shares in its portfolio. Fcg reported 2,366 shares. Notis has 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department invested in 14,244 shares. Synovus Corporation stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Kansas-based Fincl Advisory has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Excalibur Corporation invested in 7,604 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp owns 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 146,851 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 38,887 shares. Hitchwood Cap Lp stated it has 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Semiconductor sales numbers, whispers out of Asia tell different tales about chip market – MarketWatch” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.