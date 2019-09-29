Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Position by $436,224; Jd Com (JD) Stock Value Declined While Hhr Asset Management Decreased Stake by $2.34 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 77,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 862,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.14 million, down from 940,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 123.53% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 55.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 3,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,572 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,304 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 149,760 shares to 394,173 shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 57.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.