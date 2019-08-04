Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Raised Its Position; Fiduciary Counselling Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake by $376,350; Market Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: The Floodgates Have Opened – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Forecast: Next Stop $170? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Inc has 30,370 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,196 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bainco Int has 1.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Communication Of Vermont stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 283,595 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 536,367 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,961 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Creative Planning owns 623,894 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank & Comm, Iowa-based fund reported 45,482 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,107 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability holds 4.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,123 shares. Selway Asset, Idaho-based fund reported 28,891 shares. Sabal Tru accumulated 1.56% or 157,928 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.2% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Auxier Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 114,508 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Management L P. Lazard Asset Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 138,459 shares. Hightower Lc accumulated 567,868 shares. Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 47,728 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 39,446 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 126,644 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Llc reported 42,000 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp has 639,279 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 605,559 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Advisors Lc reported 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).