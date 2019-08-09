Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Evermay Wealth Management Has Lifted by $329,115 Its Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 7.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 316,255 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.96M shares to 10.69 million shares, valued at $3.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

