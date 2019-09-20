Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Edgestream Partners LP Has Cut Its Holding by $513,605; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Stake by $502,802

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) by 191.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 13,201 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 4,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 1.30 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,328 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 9,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.16. About 9.58 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $886.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 40,415 shares to 273,934 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 34,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,947 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc reported 95,368 shares. 542,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Corporation. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Light Street Ltd Com has invested 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.39M were reported by Yacktman Asset Mgmt L P. Usa Fincl Portformulas reported 51,817 shares stake. Private Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 27,554 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 24.16M are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 67,872 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,251 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 51,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 13,865 shares. Capital Associate stated it has 8,032 shares. Charter Tru owns 12,826 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,044 shares to 23,575 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM) by 9,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,064 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% or 5,920 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.44% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 2,804 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Llc. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 115,386 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Oakbrook Limited holds 0.09% or 24,851 shares in its portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc has 0.14% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 209,245 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,632 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 29,894 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.37% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0.01% or 16,005 shares. 9,443 are owned by Rothschild Co Asset Management Us.