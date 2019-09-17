Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Dillon & Associates Has Upped Holding by $524,300; Light Street Capital Management Boosted Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) as Stock Price Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 66,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 62,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 695,101 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,930 shares to 22,616 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

