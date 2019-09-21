Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Boston Partners Lowered Holding; Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Its Boeing Company (BA) Position by $720,720

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 71,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 472,988 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.05M, down from 544,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,079 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49 million, up from 13,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 132,513 shares to 295,463 shares, valued at $29.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 485,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 12,730 shares stake. 10,276 were accumulated by Peoples Svcs Corp. Sky Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.38% stake. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 10,709 shares. Murphy Mngmt holds 1.68% or 80,806 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt has 3.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 282,036 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 7.35% or 4.39M shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,618 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 52,819 shares. Iowa Commercial Bank holds 11,428 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Com owns 4,000 shares. Venator Mgmt Ltd stated it has 60,000 shares. Moreover, Navellier & has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,628 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

