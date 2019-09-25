Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut by $23.22 Million Its Stake; Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Increased Its Position by $6.57 Million as Share Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 167,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 247,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51M, down from 414,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93M shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 280.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 386,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The hedge fund held 524,210 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 137,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 5.75 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HBI shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 309.63 million shares or 1.97% less from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com reported 87,277 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Lc reported 10 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 19,366 shares. 1.31 million were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 45,203 shares. Intrepid Cap Mngmt owns 524,210 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset has 64,786 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 139,666 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 730,932 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 748,776 shares. 22,901 were reported by Sigma Planning. Moreover, Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 56,208 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 4,166 shares to 13,733 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation Com (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,221 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 7,815 shares to 350,571 shares, valued at $35.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 17,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.33 million shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 68,322 shares stake. Bennicas Assoc Inc stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc owns 36,240 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,072 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 2.22% or 71,010 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management reported 24,020 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors reported 1,467 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 1.81% or 33,536 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.89% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,000 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated owns 51,423 shares. Philadelphia reported 67,704 shares. Evergreen Cap Lc holds 49,752 shares. 85,912 were reported by Bragg Advisors. 2,130 are owned by First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.