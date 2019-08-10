Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Loudon Investment Management Has Cut National Grid Plc (NGG) Position by $752,840

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 580,473 shares traded or 14.68% up from the average. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CEDENT MAINTAINS AN “EFFICIENT AND ECONOMICAL” PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – LARGELY OFFSET AT EARNINGS LEVEL BY BENEFITS TO FINANCE COSTS AND A LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – NATIONAL GRID EXPECTS GROWTH AT TOP END OF 5-7% RANGE FOR MEDIUM TERM, AND AT LEAST 7% IN NEAR TERM; 15/05/2018 – Britain’s National Grid offers tool to calculate carbon emissions by region; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 17/05/2018 – National Grid FY 2018 Profit Rose 24%; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC Sees 5%-7% Medium-Term Growth at Top End; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FY PRETAX PROFIT 2.708 BLN STG

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 304.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 33,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 44,735 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,430 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).