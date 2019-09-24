Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $464,955; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Position by $456,323

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 22,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.90M shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horseman Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 15,600 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Capital Lc has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Public Limited Com stated it has 9.19 million shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 111,901 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 92,209 shares or 3.54% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has 67.35 million shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,443 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership owns 8.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12.17 million shares. 25,312 are owned by Windward Capital Mgmt Ca.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS) by 11,840 shares to 149,530 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.