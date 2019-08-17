Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Bbr Partners Cut Its Stake by $527,139; Tuttle Tactical Management Stake In Visa (V) Was Boosted

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,638 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 23,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares to 134,989 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 20,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,999 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln owns 19,228 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 56,185 shares stake. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 14,347 shares. 6,790 are owned by Wespac Advisors Lc. Chilton Investment Ltd Com has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roanoke Asset Ny owns 2,030 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 68,610 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated holds 0.31% or 13,241 shares. Truepoint owns 2,883 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 5.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.91 million shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.52% or 8,323 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davis Selected Advisers has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,403 shares.

