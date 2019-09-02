Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Has Raised by $755,466 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Stake by $521,111

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 37,970 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 31,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 282,222 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45M, down from 285,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.