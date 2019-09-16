Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Position; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holder Barr E S & Co Lowered Its Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 18,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 14,525 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 32,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 159,370 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.42 million for 46.78 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 439,844 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $46.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Mirage (NYSE:MGM) by 21,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Shs Cl C.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 99,162 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 26,824 were reported by Argi Inv Ser Lc. Lpl Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,781 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 500 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 541 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,989 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 50,619 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inc has invested 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,399 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iron Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bb&T holds 169,181 shares. 118,673 are owned by Chilton Cap Management Ltd Com. 4.39 million are owned by Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. 26,616 are held by Estabrook Cap Mngmt. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,256 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 43,480 shares. Lau Associate Lc holds 1,532 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 197,047 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett owns 23,781 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25.57 million shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls has 2,130 shares. Da Davidson And Com holds 0.85% or 327,500 shares. Cookson Peirce Company owns 5,341 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,117 shares to 18,435 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.