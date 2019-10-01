Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $456,323 as Stock Price Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 50.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,865 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.74. About 11.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archon Prtnrs Ltd reported 2.81% stake. Rampart Investment Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 48,969 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs invested in 14,800 shares or 0.48% of the stock. First American Savings Bank owns 92,934 shares. Essex Finance Serv Inc holds 1.08% or 26,233 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs owns 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,384 shares. Financial Architects owns 11,874 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 69,572 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.33 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Incorporated holds 50,896 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust And N A owns 18,783 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Inv Mngmt stated it has 9,449 shares. Altfest L J has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,300 shares to 51,988 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tactical Etf by 30,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Capital invested in 3.99% or 180,021 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2.25 million shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited accumulated 8.61M shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Lc reported 3.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Advisor Ltd Company has 3.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 216,183 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 4.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 4.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monarch Cap Mngmt has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Co has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.21% or 249,043 shares. 14,485 are owned by Field And Main Bankshares. Fragasso accumulated 46,434 shares. David R Rahn Associate Inc reported 3,605 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.