Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $10.69 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 14,471 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 43,488 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 29,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 37,902 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 103,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.20M, down from 141,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $62.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $244. About 1.49M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.71 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 101,626 shares to 389,313 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 53,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.