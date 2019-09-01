Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Hamel Associates Increased by $1.34 Million Its Holding; Personal Capital Advisors Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 9,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,351 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 10/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,399 shares to 8,973 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,933 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,114 shares to 143,050 shares, valued at $30.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 954,512 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).