Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Raised Position; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose While Alleghany Has Boosted by $15.04 Million Its Position

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.86. About 6.94M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48 million, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 3.75M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,910 shares to 7,612 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 89,835 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $53.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

