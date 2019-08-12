Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Financial Advantage Raised Stake; Kimberly (KMB) Stake Maintained by Garrison Financial Corp

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.09. About 710,126 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,352 shares to 49,244 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph accumulated 179,820 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP invested 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jacobs And Ca holds 1.72% or 90,765 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 622 shares. Westfield Mngmt Co Limited Partnership has 818,100 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd reported 0.9% stake. Connors Investor reported 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj accumulated 74,308 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas owns 60,880 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd owns 12,918 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 264,728 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.40M shares or 1.03% of the stock. Kellner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.67% or 8,810 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 42,569 are held by Marvin And Palmer Associates.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) by 61,941 shares to 40,616 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,598 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Schmidt P J Inv Management holds 0.13% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 36,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T reported 123,625 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 128,734 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,377 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.04 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Montecito Bancorporation & accumulated 0.2% or 5,347 shares. 1,300 were reported by M&R Capital Mgmt Inc. Armstrong Henry H Assoc owns 2,493 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,600 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 132,754 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

