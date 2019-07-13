Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Central Bank & Trust Co Holds Holding in Ameren (AEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 2423.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 17,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 694,768 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 30.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,786 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 30,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Company invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jump Trading Llc reported 0.47% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 13,677 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 904,486 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 78,780 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Benin Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,889 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 177,430 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 1.11% or 41,956 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 104,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Trust owns 25.21M shares. Strategic Financial Services owns 42,141 shares. Ibis Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 3.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 40,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 979,995 shares stake.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Disney World Finally Too Expensive? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 41,335 shares to 132,405 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc reported 55,671 shares. Plancorp Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,683 shares. 410 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 89,000 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc accumulated 16,817 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn holds 50 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 3,000 shares. Pinnacle Finance, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,056 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.07% or 545,198 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 46 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 1,850 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Bessemer Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 165,006 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 7,275 shares to 12,155 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,774 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Corporation: Following The Oracle Of Omaha’s Advice – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ameren issues new report detailing its efforts to build a cleaner energy future – PRNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.