Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Beech Hill Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Share Price Declined, Holder Capital Research Global Investors Has Cut Its Stake by $25.41 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $799,000, up from 4,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.16. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 488,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.82 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838.22M, down from 16.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 1.08 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to Sell Quarter of His Stake in Herbalife in Re-Balancing; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Cozza Has Served Since 2013 as a Representative of Icahn Enterprises; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares to 65,808 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,025 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

