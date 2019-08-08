Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lifted Holding; Seacoast Bkg Fl (SBCF) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Boosted Its Position by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (SBCF) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 58,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 293,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 234,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 153,247 shares traded. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) has declined 5.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SBCF News: 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Seacoast Online on Senator Hassan Bipartisan Bill to Allow Safe Disposal of Unwanted Drugs in Hospice; 21/04/2018 – DJ Seacoast Banking Corporation of Flo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBCF); 04/05/2018 – DJ Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCBH); 26/04/2018 – Seacoast Banking of FL 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: April 20-22: Annie’s Project Weekend Retreat-Seacoast Alnoba, Kensington Overnight participants, $100 all; 08/05/2018 – SmartBiz Loans® Adds Seacoast Bank to Technology Ecosystem; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Visits Seacoast Science Center, Emphasizes Importance of Combating Climate Change and Protecting Ne; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 110,192 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 105,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60M shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares to 88,358 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,806 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 1.56 million shares. The Florida-based Cypress has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rdl Fincl Inc has invested 1.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New Jersey-based Nuwave Management Ltd Company has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 37,970 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,982 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 8,794 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 21,615 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Haverford Tru has 1.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 944,307 shares. Beacon holds 154 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 3,841 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Capital Management Llc has 440,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SBCF shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.00% more from 41.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Trust reported 0% stake. Highlander Cap Management Lc reported 8,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12,729 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 48,748 shares. Jennison Associates Llc holds 0.06% or 2.23M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial invested in 81,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 48,872 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 53,167 shares. Principal Financial Gp reported 433,614 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for 44,110 shares.

More notable recent Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (NASDAQ:SBCF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Talend Enables Seacoast Bank to Ensure Compliance and Achieve Faster Analysis – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seacoast Bank Announces Investor Day Webcast Nasdaq:SBCF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to Announce First Quarter Earnings Results April 26, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 21,950 shares to 96,271 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,409 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR).