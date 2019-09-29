Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increased Position; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 2.85 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q EPS $1.03; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 107,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.94 million, up from 103,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Semper Augustus Investments Gp Limited Liability owns 21,505 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Primecap Company Ca reported 3.23M shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates owns 9,305 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Advisors has 27,554 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 10 has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,120 shares. 243,042 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Liability Co. First Foundation Advisors reported 2.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 5,906 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt stated it has 537,429 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa has invested 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested 3.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,504 shares to 32,693 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,037 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alexandria Lc has 0.5% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantum Capital, a California-based fund reported 89,244 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com reported 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 22,182 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 929,338 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 31,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication accumulated 1,655 shares. Rare Infrastructure reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 293,432 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 16,391 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.00M shares. Contravisory Management Inc invested 0.19% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Gateway Advisory Llc, which manages about $271.34M and $388.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 7,074 shares to 267,873 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.