Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Smead Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $2.27 Million; As H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Shares Rose, Holder Tygh Capital Management Upped Position

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 679,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.47M, down from 700,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.26. About 2.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 80,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 327,374 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 247,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 62,271 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors invested in 382 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 351,326 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 77,121 shares. Grp Inc holds 20,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Zacks Investment reported 13,252 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 319,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 32,318 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. 8,495 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. 28,180 were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De has 0.07% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,338 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 247,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 71,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares to 64,806 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,678 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.49 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al holds 670,704 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 19,253 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 515,388 shares. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd has 5,634 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Asset owns 101,746 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt Corp has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Com reported 34,800 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 188,622 shares stake. Birinyi Associates Incorporated has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Castleark Mgmt Limited Company owns 2,000 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 18,638 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.