Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped Its Stake; Nordstrom (JWN) Position Upped by Grimes & Company Inc

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 25,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 103,061 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 77,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 3.65M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sales Disappoint as Reality of Staying Public Sets In; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom ends talks with Nordstrom family to take company private; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 22,897 shares to 842,456 shares, valued at $45.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,537 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 55,335 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Arizona-based Windsor Capital Lc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yorktown Rech Inc has 5,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs LP accumulated 0.15% or 9,023 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited holds 294,556 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,272 shares. Accredited Invsts invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Mgmt Communication L L C reported 414,168 shares stake. Eagle Glob Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,150 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,036 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Company invested in 4,398 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 89,973 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 16,992 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Davidson Advsr has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 59,397 are owned by Bailard. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 27,884 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 44,219 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 18,851 shares in its portfolio. Department Mb Retail Bank N A stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.13% or 5,982 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 6,244 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 14 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 2,087 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oarsman Cap invested in 7,049 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 54,547 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 18,206 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 50,651 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt.