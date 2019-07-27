Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Sabal Trust Co Raised Position by $17.13 Million; Nice LTD (NICE) Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $661,850 as Stock Value Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,289 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 19,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 107,804 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 08/03/2018 – CallVU Joins NICE inContact DEVone Program to Drive Contact Center Efficiency with Intelligent Self-Service Options; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 28/03/2018 – Nice Ltd Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – NICE Announces Adaptive Workforce Optimization 2.0 to Drive Employee Engagement Through Innovative Personalization; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4302.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 154,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,928 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 3,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 39,870 shares to 195,264 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.11M for 36.91 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Woodward (WWD) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Twilio Stock Looks Better Than Ever Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

