Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Grisanti Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Black Creek Investment Management Has Upped Its Morningstar (MORN) Stake by $315,000

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.3. About 70,963 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 03/05/2018 – OZ MINERALS LTD OZL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.00 FROM A$7.80; RATING REDUCE; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Morningstar Japan 4765.T -2017/18 parent results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Morningstar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MORN); 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to; 15/05/2018 – VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD VRL.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$3.40; RATING ACCUMULATE; 23/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – PRWeb: Financial Fitness Group Expands Morningstar Relationship to Launch New Financial Education Solution for Financial; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face lncoming Maturity Headwinds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12 million shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,307 shares to 32,715 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.