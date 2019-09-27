Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While First Republic Investment Management Upped Stake by $1.13 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Deccan Value Investors LP Cut by $23.42 Million Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 8,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.79M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 7.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $176.89. About 13.11M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends political data analytics firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump campaign data firm “strongly denies” it mishandled Facebook users’ information…; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 16/04/2018 – EU digital chief to meet with Facebook CEO amid privacy scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12,596 shares to 74,825 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,138 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74 million shares, valued at $416.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.