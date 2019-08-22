Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Upped by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc; As Banco Macro Adr (BMA) Market Value Rose, Baillie Gifford & Company Upped Stake

Baillie Gifford & Company increased its stake in Banco Macro Adr (BMA) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company bought 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 528,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 498,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Banco Macro Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 700,262 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,742 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 36,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,681 shares to 4.92 million shares, valued at $585.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 102,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:Z).

