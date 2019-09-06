Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Upped by First Personal Financial Services; Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Shares Declined While Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Position by $11.72 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 180,144 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 2.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.38 million for 3.87 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 38,099 shares. Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 99,628 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 1,969 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 347,312 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 28,144 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 44,005 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 9,986 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 241,720 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Element Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Amer Intl Group invested in 0% or 19,159 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 637,968 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $16.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

