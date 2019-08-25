Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Raised by Steinberg Global Asset Management; United Bankshares (UBSI) Market Valuation Declined While Tributary Capital Management Increased Its Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 92,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 758,556 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 666,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 296,616 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 793.1M PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,036 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares to 208,081 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,129 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).