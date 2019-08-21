Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Raised by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Permanens Capital LP Upped Its Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $720,000

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $980,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 2.91M shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why These 4 Infrastructure Stocks Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipelines Reports Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American: 2 Positive Drivers For Forward Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

