Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Raised by Mirador Capital Partners Lp; Apriem Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 44,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 4.74 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 28,209 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,000 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B And holds 1.84% or 427,150 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Co reported 103,800 shares. New York-based Karpus Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 88,500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 46,882 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 63,659 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Retiree Medical reported 0.75% stake. Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Prns Cap Lc invested in 1.65% or 76,113 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.01% or 7,982 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Co holds 58,007 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares to 12,492 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,761 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc owns 381,768 shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Tru reported 0.7% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 3,635 were accumulated by Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.06% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 90,872 shares. Aristotle Limited Liability reported 1,904 shares. Altfest L J Communications Inc reported 1,500 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 2.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,006 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.19% or 5,934 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadinha And Limited Co owns 4,545 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated reported 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). House Ltd Liability Co holds 10,165 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 43,275 shares.